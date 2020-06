41 Kempton.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

NEW WATER-PROOF WOOD FLOOR WILL BE INSTALLED AFTER TENANT MOVE OUT***CHARMING SINGLE STORY CONDO W/ 2 BED+1.5 BATH+1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE W/APPROX 1,150 SF OF LIVING SPACE WHICH FEELS MUCH BIGGER***LARGE FRONT PATIO SPACE***MOST POPULAR PLAN 1 OF SANTA CLARA IN THE NEWER DEVELOPMENT OF STONEGATE COMMUNITY***ALL LIVING SPACE CONVENIENTLY ON ONE STORY W/WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN DESIGNED BY IRVINE PACIFIC HOMES***SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/RECESSED LIGHTS***GOURMET KITCHEN W/WHITE CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, SS APPLIANCES, CONVENIENT BREAKFAST BAR OVERLOOKING GENEROUS GREAT ROOM***SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM W/LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET***SPACIOUS MASTER BATHROOM W/ DUAL SINKS, LARGE TUB W/ENCLOSED SHOWER DOOR***ORIGINAL DEN IS CONVERTED INTO 2ND BEDROOM W/DOUBLE DOOR & PLANTATION SHUTTER FOR CONVENIENT***STACKABLE WASHER & DRYER INSIDE***ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE***MODEL PERFECT HOME IS RARELY ON THE MARKET FOR THIS PRICE***YOU WILL ENJOY WALKING DISTANCE TO JEFFREY TRIAL FOR JOGGING, BIKING EXERCISING***CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED AND WILL MOVE OUT ON 02/09/2020***PROPERTY WILL REFRESH INTO MOVE-IN CONDITION AFTER***MUST SEE***IT WON'T LAST LONG**