All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4092 Pleasant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4092 Pleasant Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

4092 Pleasant Street

4092 Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4092 Pleasant Street, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Irvine Home with 4 Beds, Loft and 4 Baths - Desirable Irvine location and floor plan offering one bedroom and bathroom downstairs and three bedrooms, plus a spacious loft/office and three baths upstairs, Vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring, and plenty of windows making it a very light, bright and airy home. Porcelain tile flooring was installed in family room and kitchen as well for easy cleaning. Central air and mountain view from the balcony of master bedroom. A few very short walks to Greentree Elementary and Deerfield Elementary, Vinado Middle School, and nearby shopping and other award winning schools. HOA offers a beautiful private pool and a large park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4426364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4092 Pleasant Street have any available units?
4092 Pleasant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4092 Pleasant Street have?
Some of 4092 Pleasant Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4092 Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
4092 Pleasant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4092 Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
No, 4092 Pleasant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4092 Pleasant Street offer parking?
No, 4092 Pleasant Street does not offer parking.
Does 4092 Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4092 Pleasant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4092 Pleasant Street have a pool?
Yes, 4092 Pleasant Street has a pool.
Does 4092 Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 4092 Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4092 Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4092 Pleasant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4092 Pleasant Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4092 Pleasant Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology