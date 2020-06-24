4092 Pleasant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Irvine Home with 4 Beds, Loft and 4 Baths - Desirable Irvine location and floor plan offering one bedroom and bathroom downstairs and three bedrooms, plus a spacious loft/office and three baths upstairs, Vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring, and plenty of windows making it a very light, bright and airy home. Porcelain tile flooring was installed in family room and kitchen as well for easy cleaning. Central air and mountain view from the balcony of master bedroom. A few very short walks to Greentree Elementary and Deerfield Elementary, Vinado Middle School, and nearby shopping and other award winning schools. HOA offers a beautiful private pool and a large park.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4426364)