406 Marinella Aisle

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Here is the gem in Westpark you have been waiting for! Brand new floors, fresh paint, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony, fireplace, 2 car garage, spacious and bright. This end unit has the perfect location to walk to the community pool, schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and LA Fitness. This updated property has been professionally cleaned and is ready for the immediate occupancy. We have made previewing this home as easy as possible. Find the links to see this home virtually via a 3D walk through, video tour and aerial views. All you need is at your fingertips to see this one-of-kind home. Certain images are virtually staged Enjoy.