All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 406 Marinella Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
406 Marinella Aisle
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

406 Marinella Aisle

406 Marinella Aisle · (949) 229-5939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

406 Marinella Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Here is the gem in Westpark you have been waiting for! Brand new floors, fresh paint, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony, fireplace, 2 car garage, spacious and bright. This end unit has the perfect location to walk to the community pool, schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and LA Fitness. This updated property has been professionally cleaned and is ready for the immediate occupancy. We have made previewing this home as easy as possible. Find the links to see this home virtually via a 3D walk through, video tour and aerial views. All you need is at your fingertips to see this one-of-kind home. Certain images are virtually staged Enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Marinella Aisle have any available units?
406 Marinella Aisle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 406 Marinella Aisle have?
Some of 406 Marinella Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Marinella Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
406 Marinella Aisle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Marinella Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 406 Marinella Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 406 Marinella Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 406 Marinella Aisle does offer parking.
Does 406 Marinella Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Marinella Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Marinella Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 406 Marinella Aisle has a pool.
Does 406 Marinella Aisle have accessible units?
No, 406 Marinella Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Marinella Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Marinella Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Marinella Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Marinella Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 406 Marinella Aisle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity