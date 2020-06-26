4052 Northpark Cir

Amenities

Luxury custom house with open concept fully remodeled large gourmet kitchen with extra-large island and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Kitchen dining combo area flows into a dream come true indoor outdoor living style backyard. The backyard consists of a built in BBQ, bar table, benches, cozy fireplaces, and a fire pit. The back yard is custom designed by a local landscape architect. This private backyard is great for relaxing and entertaining. This house is in a very quiet cul de sac that is walking distance to community pool, park, Heritage plaza shopping mall, many restaurants, grocery stores, schools (Award winning Irvine Unified district). Easily cleanable ceramic tile throughout. Close and easily accessible to major freeways 5, 405, 55. A big master bedroom, walk in closet, and custom built master bathroom with dual sink vanity with high-end imported bathroom mirrors. Guest bathroom features a large Jacuzzi tub.

