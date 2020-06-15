402 Rockefeller

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Spectacular residence in the master planned community of Central Park West. This fully upgraded Lennox Plan A is immersed in light from the large windows throughout and features an open-concept layout along with private dual master suites. The fully equipped kitchen is outfitted with white cashmere granite counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and sits adjacent to a sizable dining room. Just off the kitchen suite is the generous family room that enjoys the serene views from the enviable third floor location. Dual master suites sit on opposite ends of the home offering secluded retreats each with spa-inspired baths and walk-in closets. Additional highlights include beautiful stone flooring, a spacious balcony, and the world-class amenities of Central Park West including pool, spa, community event center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. All of this with close-proximity to freeways, shopping, and University of California, Irvine (UCI)..................