402 Rockefeller
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:25 AM

402 Rockefeller

402 Rockefeller · (714) 585-1184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

402 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Spectacular residence in the master planned community of Central Park West. This fully upgraded Lennox Plan A is immersed in light from the large windows throughout and features an open-concept layout along with private dual master suites. The fully equipped kitchen is outfitted with white cashmere granite counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and sits adjacent to a sizable dining room. Just off the kitchen suite is the generous family room that enjoys the serene views from the enviable third floor location. Dual master suites sit on opposite ends of the home offering secluded retreats each with spa-inspired baths and walk-in closets. Additional highlights include beautiful stone flooring, a spacious balcony, and the world-class amenities of Central Park West including pool, spa, community event center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. All of this with close-proximity to freeways, shopping, and University of California, Irvine (UCI)..................

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Rockefeller have any available units?
402 Rockefeller has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 Rockefeller have?
Some of 402 Rockefeller's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Rockefeller currently offering any rent specials?
402 Rockefeller isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Rockefeller pet-friendly?
No, 402 Rockefeller is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 402 Rockefeller offer parking?
No, 402 Rockefeller does not offer parking.
Does 402 Rockefeller have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Rockefeller does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Rockefeller have a pool?
Yes, 402 Rockefeller has a pool.
Does 402 Rockefeller have accessible units?
No, 402 Rockefeller does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Rockefeller have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Rockefeller has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Rockefeller have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Rockefeller does not have units with air conditioning.
