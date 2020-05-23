All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:46 AM

40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151

40 Lehigh Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

40 Lehigh Aisle, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and Quiet. END UNIT in the gated community of Oxford Court. Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2-CAR DETACHED GARAGE Downstairs. HUGE STORAGE LOFT. NO one above or below. OPEN FLOORPLAN and VAULTED CEILINGS. Large living room with beautiful Italian ceramic tile flooring. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom and second bedroom with mirror closet doors and ceiling fan. Bathrooms with beautiful tile flooring, granite top vanities, sinks, faucets, mirrors & light fixtures. Huge front door patio is perfect for entertaining. Two tone designer paint, high quality carpet, ceiling fan, light fixtures and recessed lights. Inside washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Walking distance to UCI, Uni High, beautiful Mason Regional Park, bike paths, running trails, schools, shops and restaurants. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 have any available units?
40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 have?
Some of 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 currently offering any rent specials?
40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 pet-friendly?
No, 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 offer parking?
Yes, 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 offers parking.
Does 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 have a pool?
No, 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 does not have a pool.
Does 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 have accessible units?
No, 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology