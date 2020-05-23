40 Lehigh Aisle, Unit #151

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and Quiet. END UNIT in the gated community of Oxford Court. Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2-CAR DETACHED GARAGE Downstairs. HUGE STORAGE LOFT. NO one above or below. OPEN FLOORPLAN and VAULTED CEILINGS. Large living room with beautiful Italian ceramic tile flooring. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom and second bedroom with mirror closet doors and ceiling fan. Bathrooms with beautiful tile flooring, granite top vanities, sinks, faucets, mirrors & light fixtures. Huge front door patio is perfect for entertaining. Two tone designer paint, high quality carpet, ceiling fan, light fixtures and recessed lights. Inside washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Walking distance to UCI, Uni High, beautiful Mason Regional Park, bike paths, running trails, schools, shops and restaurants. Must See!