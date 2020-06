Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Attached Single Family Home in a QUIET street of University Park. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage with large living room, formal dining and family room. High Vaulted ceiling in family room with fire place and lots of natural light thought out the day. Private and low maintenance yard back to greenbelt. Easy access to award wining schools, parks, shopping and freeways. Don't miss this one!!