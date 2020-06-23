4 Cloudcrest

Amenities

Incredible 2 Bedroom + Loft End Unit Location Overlooking Lush Greenbelts With Lots Of Privacy & Serene Views From Every Room! Vaulted Ceilings, New Carpet and Fresh Paint & Numerous Windows & Open Concept Floor Plan Allow The Flow From The Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen Onto The Balcony With Green Hills View. The Master Bedroom Has A Large Walk-In Closet. Direct Access 2-Car Garage & Lots Of Storage. Perfectly Located In A Private End Of The Community Offering Plenty Of Natural Light & Greenery Views. Conveniently Located Within Walking Distance To A Beautiful Park, Close To Blue Ribbon Awarded Schools, Aliso Viejo Town Center, Hiking & Trails, Toll Roads, Entertaining & Shopping.