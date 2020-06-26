All apartments in Irvine
4 Cartier Aisle
4 Cartier Aisle

4 Cartier Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

4 Cartier Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Condo with lots of Natural Sun Light. Upstairs end unit with very open floor plan and lots of open space. Beautiful
balcony located off the kitchen and Master Bedroom. Kitchen has nice dark brown cabinetry with granite counter tops and all
appliances included. Lovely laminate wood floors and tile throughout the unit. Three large bedrooms with mirrored wardrobes.
Two full baths. One car attached/direct access garage along with 1 garage that is separate. Laundry room inside the unit with
washer and dryer. Nationally Acclaimed Irvine School District. Very near to great shopping and entertaining. Minutes away from
Disneyland, South Coast Plaza, Irvine Spectrum and Newport/Laguna Beaches. Fantastic location, Great schools, Great floor plan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Cartier Aisle have any available units?
4 Cartier Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Cartier Aisle have?
Some of 4 Cartier Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Cartier Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
4 Cartier Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Cartier Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 4 Cartier Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Cartier Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 4 Cartier Aisle offers parking.
Does 4 Cartier Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Cartier Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Cartier Aisle have a pool?
No, 4 Cartier Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 4 Cartier Aisle have accessible units?
No, 4 Cartier Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Cartier Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Cartier Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Cartier Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Cartier Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
