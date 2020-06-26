4 Cartier Aisle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Condo with lots of Natural Sun Light. Upstairs end unit with very open floor plan and lots of open space. Beautiful

balcony located off the kitchen and Master Bedroom. Kitchen has nice dark brown cabinetry with granite counter tops and all

appliances included. Lovely laminate wood floors and tile throughout the unit. Three large bedrooms with mirrored wardrobes.

Two full baths. One car attached/direct access garage along with 1 garage that is separate. Laundry room inside the unit with

washer and dryer. Nationally Acclaimed Irvine School District. Very near to great shopping and entertaining. Minutes away from

Disneyland, South Coast Plaza, Irvine Spectrum and Newport/Laguna Beaches. Fantastic location, Great schools, Great floor plan