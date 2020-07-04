39 Windchime

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the highly desirable community of Quail Hill. Featuring a bright and open floor plan.

Upstairs has 2 master suites with private baths and walk-in closets. Great office space located at the top of the stairs landing.

Downstairs has dark wood floors in the kitchen and dining area. Corian countertop with full backsplash. Dining area with slider

door opens to bright patio area. Direct access to large 2 car garage with washer and dryer and built-in cabinets, walking

distance to the blue ribbon awarded Alderwood Elementary School. Enjoy access to resort style amenities including five fabulous

parks, 3 Olympic-size pools, spas, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, BBQ and picnic areas, hiking and

biking trails, and so much more. Near fine shopping and dining destinations including Quail Hill Village Shopping Center, Irvine

Spectrum shopping center, South Coast Plaza and Laguna Beach. Quick access to 405, 5, and 133 freeways.