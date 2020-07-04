All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 39 Windchime.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
39 Windchime
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM

39 Windchime

39 Windchime · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

39 Windchime, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the highly desirable community of Quail Hill. Featuring a bright and open floor plan.
Upstairs has 2 master suites with private baths and walk-in closets. Great office space located at the top of the stairs landing.
Downstairs has dark wood floors in the kitchen and dining area. Corian countertop with full backsplash. Dining area with slider
door opens to bright patio area. Direct access to large 2 car garage with washer and dryer and built-in cabinets, walking
distance to the blue ribbon awarded Alderwood Elementary School. Enjoy access to resort style amenities including five fabulous
parks, 3 Olympic-size pools, spas, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, BBQ and picnic areas, hiking and
biking trails, and so much more. Near fine shopping and dining destinations including Quail Hill Village Shopping Center, Irvine
Spectrum shopping center, South Coast Plaza and Laguna Beach. Quick access to 405, 5, and 133 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Windchime have any available units?
39 Windchime doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Windchime have?
Some of 39 Windchime's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Windchime currently offering any rent specials?
39 Windchime is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Windchime pet-friendly?
No, 39 Windchime is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Windchime offer parking?
Yes, 39 Windchime offers parking.
Does 39 Windchime have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Windchime offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Windchime have a pool?
Yes, 39 Windchime has a pool.
Does 39 Windchime have accessible units?
No, 39 Windchime does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Windchime have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Windchime does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Windchime have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Windchime does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology