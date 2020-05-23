Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing remodeled property! Serenity location on greenbelt! Bright & light end unit townhome. Remodeled sweet home! 20' Italian porcelain tile on the entire lower level. Wide plank laminated wood in the upstairs bedrooms. New carpet on staircase. New upscale designer window shades. Dramatic stone fireplace in large living room, Soaring ceiling and plenty of (double pane) windows. Formal dining room with built-in cabinet. Designer tiles in a sunny interior atrium Between kitchen, dining & living room. Recessed lights, new doors hardware, fresh paint, light fixtures and more… Huge master suite with golf course view. Remodeled kitchen with a refrigerator. Specious 2 car garage with a direct access. Extra storage space & shelving. Washer & dryer in the garage. Excellent central location, near synagogues, shopping, park, senior centers & school. Steps away from golf course.