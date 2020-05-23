All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 39 Morena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
39 Morena
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM

39 Morena

39 Morena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Rancho San Joaquin
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

39 Morena, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing remodeled property! Serenity location on greenbelt! Bright & light end unit townhome. Remodeled sweet home! 20' Italian porcelain tile on the entire lower level. Wide plank laminated wood in the upstairs bedrooms. New carpet on staircase. New upscale designer window shades. Dramatic stone fireplace in large living room, Soaring ceiling and plenty of (double pane) windows. Formal dining room with built-in cabinet. Designer tiles in a sunny interior atrium Between kitchen, dining & living room. Recessed lights, new doors hardware, fresh paint, light fixtures and more… Huge master suite with golf course view. Remodeled kitchen with a refrigerator. Specious 2 car garage with a direct access. Extra storage space & shelving. Washer & dryer in the garage. Excellent central location, near synagogues, shopping, park, senior centers & school. Steps away from golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Morena have any available units?
39 Morena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Morena have?
Some of 39 Morena's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Morena currently offering any rent specials?
39 Morena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Morena pet-friendly?
No, 39 Morena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Morena offer parking?
Yes, 39 Morena offers parking.
Does 39 Morena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Morena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Morena have a pool?
No, 39 Morena does not have a pool.
Does 39 Morena have accessible units?
No, 39 Morena does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Morena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Morena has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Morena have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Morena does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology