39 Lakeview

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Woodbridge lake for rent. You are not going to believe the view from this home! Living room, dining room, and master bedroom are so close to the water you could fish from your chair. Recently redecorated and renovated with new paint, flooring, and appliances. Enjoy glorious days watching the lake and the birds and romantic evenings as the moon and the stars reflect off the water. Arborlake is a gorgeous lakefront gated community with a private pool and beach. Just seconds from North Beach Swim and Tennis Clubs