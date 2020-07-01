All apartments in Irvine
39 Lakeview
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:34 AM

39 Lakeview

39 Lakeview · No Longer Available
Location

39 Lakeview, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Woodbridge lake for rent. You are not going to believe the view from this home! Living room, dining room, and master bedroom are so close to the water you could fish from your chair. Recently redecorated and renovated with new paint, flooring, and appliances. Enjoy glorious days watching the lake and the birds and romantic evenings as the moon and the stars reflect off the water. Arborlake is a gorgeous lakefront gated community with a private pool and beach. Just seconds from North Beach Swim and Tennis Clubs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Lakeview have any available units?
39 Lakeview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 39 Lakeview currently offering any rent specials?
39 Lakeview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Lakeview pet-friendly?
No, 39 Lakeview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Lakeview offer parking?
No, 39 Lakeview does not offer parking.
Does 39 Lakeview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Lakeview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Lakeview have a pool?
Yes, 39 Lakeview has a pool.
Does 39 Lakeview have accessible units?
No, 39 Lakeview does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Lakeview have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Lakeview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Lakeview have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Lakeview does not have units with air conditioning.

