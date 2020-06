Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

fantastic home steps away from Woodbridge lake! laminate wood flooring through out the house. Main-floor office/bonus room with custom built-in bookshelves opens to private front yard. A living room and family room along with formal a dining room and an eat-in nook in the kitchen meet all your needs. Home boasts more than $150,000 in upgrades! Granite counters in the kitchen and all bathrooms. Private front yard is gated and backyard backs to green belt. Tons of sport courts, swimming pools and parks. Easy access to freeways , UC Irvine campus and beach.