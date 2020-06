Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry garage

Wooden floor through living area, fireplace and ceiling fan in spacious room, downstairs den. Open and bright kitchen with granite tile and stainless steel appliances. One bedroom with bathroom downstairs. Central air conditioning. Large Master suite, Master bath with dual vanities, tiled countertops and floors, walk-in closet. Jack and Jill bedroom with full bathroom in the middle, dual sink vanity. Upstairs laundry room. 2 car direct access garage and slate tiles courtyard.