386 Orange Blossom

This waterfront 1Bedroom / 1 Bath condo is located in a beautiful quiet Irvine community. Just steps away from Irvine Valley college and a quick drive to UCI, Oak Creek Golf Club, Irvine Spectrum, Restaurants and Grocery Stores. This unit is equipped with a spacious water front patio to relax and enjoy the view with mature trees and well-maintained landscaping. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled floor throughout the entire unit. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, stove, and refrigerator included in rental. The Amenities include: Tennis Court, Basketball Court, 2 Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness Center, Club House, Covered Parking, Trash and Water!