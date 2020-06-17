All apartments in Irvine
386 Orange Blossom
386 Orange Blossom

386 Orange Blossom · (949) 239-6673
Location

386 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
**Virtual Tours Available!**

This waterfront 1Bedroom / 1 Bath condo is located in a beautiful quiet Irvine community. Just steps away from Irvine Valley college and a quick drive to UCI, Oak Creek Golf Club, Irvine Spectrum, Restaurants and Grocery Stores. This unit is equipped with a spacious water front patio to relax and enjoy the view with mature trees and well-maintained landscaping. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled floor throughout the entire unit. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, stove, and refrigerator included in rental. The Amenities include: Tennis Court, Basketball Court, 2 Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness Center, Club House, Covered Parking, Trash and Water!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 Orange Blossom have any available units?
386 Orange Blossom has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 386 Orange Blossom have?
Some of 386 Orange Blossom's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 386 Orange Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
386 Orange Blossom isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 Orange Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 386 Orange Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 386 Orange Blossom offer parking?
Yes, 386 Orange Blossom does offer parking.
Does 386 Orange Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 386 Orange Blossom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 Orange Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 386 Orange Blossom has a pool.
Does 386 Orange Blossom have accessible units?
No, 386 Orange Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 386 Orange Blossom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 386 Orange Blossom has units with dishwashers.
Does 386 Orange Blossom have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 386 Orange Blossom has units with air conditioning.
