38 Santa Catalina Aisle

Largest model in the tract, 4 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms w/one each downstairs. Many upgrades: newer laminate flooring downstairs & brand new kitchen hood/vent. Kitchen granite counter tops and appliances-gas range/dishwasher/range hood. Large ceramic tile floors at kitchen, all 3 baths and individual laundry room. Fresh interior wall touch-up painting. Back to quiet street, no house behind. Walk to park/shopping center and school. One extra assigned parking space besides 2-car attached garage.