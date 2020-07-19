All apartments in Irvine
38 Santa Catalina Aisle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

38 Santa Catalina Aisle

38 Santa Catalina Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

38 Santa Catalina Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Largest model in the tract, 4 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms w/one each downstairs. Many upgrades: newer laminate flooring downstairs & brand new kitchen hood/vent. Kitchen granite counter tops and appliances-gas range/dishwasher/range hood. Large ceramic tile floors at kitchen, all 3 baths and individual laundry room. Fresh interior wall touch-up painting. Back to quiet street, no house behind. Walk to park/shopping center and school. One extra assigned parking space besides 2-car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Santa Catalina Aisle have any available units?
38 Santa Catalina Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 38 Santa Catalina Aisle have?
Some of 38 Santa Catalina Aisle's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Santa Catalina Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
38 Santa Catalina Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Santa Catalina Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 38 Santa Catalina Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 38 Santa Catalina Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 38 Santa Catalina Aisle offers parking.
Does 38 Santa Catalina Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Santa Catalina Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Santa Catalina Aisle have a pool?
No, 38 Santa Catalina Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 38 Santa Catalina Aisle have accessible units?
No, 38 Santa Catalina Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Santa Catalina Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Santa Catalina Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Santa Catalina Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Santa Catalina Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
