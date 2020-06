38 Leucadia

Amenities

on-site laundry garage gym

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

ONE OF THE NICEST AREA IN NORTH PARK COMMUNITY,GREAT LOCATION ,LIGHT AND BRIGHT THIS 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS TOWN-HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IS THE STEAL FOR THIS RENT PRICE, TOP LEVEL MASTER-BEDROOM ONLY WITH DUAL SINK VANITY, HUGE WALKING CLOSET IS PERFECT FOR THAT ADDED PRIVACY, MAIN LEVEL HAS 2ND BEDROOM AND FULL BATH, HUGE DINNING AREA , KITCHEN AND A SEPARATE LAUNDRY-ROOM TOO.

ABUNDANCE OF SUNLIGHT IN THE LIVING-ROOM WITH OVERLOOKING A ALMOST SEPARATE DINNING ROOM. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE WONDERFUL ASSOCIATION AMENITIES, CLOSE TO TUSTIN RANCH MARKET PLACE, SHOPPING, 24HRS FITNESS AND SCHOOLS ,PLUS EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS AND TOLL ROADS.

THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT CAN ALSO BE RENTED WITH ALL FURNITURE (BEDROOMS,LIVINGROOM, DINNING-ROOM SET WITH HUTCH AND MUCH MORE FOR A RENT OF @$3000. HURRY AND MAKE THIS YOUR HOME NOW BEFORE ITS GONE

MOTIVATED NEED TO RENT sooner

PLEASE CALL SMITA @ 949-933-7331 FOR SHOWING OR TO FOR MORE INFO