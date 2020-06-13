All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
375 Stanford Court
375 Stanford Court

375 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

375 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Light & Bright 2 bed 1.25 bath Princeton Townhomes. Upper end unit with no one above or below! Enclosed 1 car garage directly below,and 2 additional parking permits. Right across the street from UCI and University Town Center. Refrigerator and washer & dryer included. Beautiful fireplace in living room. Neutral color rooms with recently upgraded laminate floor through. Association amenities include: swimming pools, hot tubs, parks, playgrounds, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts and sports fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Stanford Court have any available units?
375 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 375 Stanford Court have?
Some of 375 Stanford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
375 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 375 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 375 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 375 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 375 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 Stanford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 375 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 375 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 375 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Stanford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
