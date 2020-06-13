375 Stanford Court

Amenities
Light & Bright 2 bed 1.25 bath Princeton Townhomes. Upper end unit with no one above or below! Enclosed 1 car garage directly below,and 2 additional parking permits. Right across the street from UCI and University Town Center. Refrigerator and washer & dryer included. Beautiful fireplace in living room. Neutral color rooms with recently upgraded laminate floor through. Association amenities include: swimming pools, hot tubs, parks, playgrounds, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts and sports fields.