Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

374 Novel

374 Novel · No Longer Available
Location

374 Novel, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

You'll love this gorgeous, modern look and brand new 2-story home. Large private backyard perfect for your daily relaxing and weekend entertainment. Fully detached and highly upgraded. 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Spacious great room with dinning area and stylish kitchen island. 10-feet ceiling downstairs, 12-feet ceiling in upstairs master and secondary bedrooms. Beautiful Wood-look hard floor through out the entire 1st floor and in master bedroom. Plenty of windows and cabinets everywhere. Steps away from the very fashionable Novel Park Club House. Short distance to Beacon Park K-8 school, Woodbury town center and world-class Sports Park in Great Park. Enjoy the many resort style amenities in the Great Park Neighborhood. High-end refrigerator/washer/dryer included! Small pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Novel have any available units?
374 Novel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 374 Novel have?
Some of 374 Novel's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Novel currently offering any rent specials?
374 Novel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Novel pet-friendly?
Yes, 374 Novel is pet friendly.
Does 374 Novel offer parking?
No, 374 Novel does not offer parking.
Does 374 Novel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 374 Novel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Novel have a pool?
No, 374 Novel does not have a pool.
Does 374 Novel have accessible units?
No, 374 Novel does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Novel have units with dishwashers?
No, 374 Novel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 374 Novel have units with air conditioning?
No, 374 Novel does not have units with air conditioning.
