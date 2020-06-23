Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse new construction

You'll love this gorgeous, modern look and brand new 2-story home. Large private backyard perfect for your daily relaxing and weekend entertainment. Fully detached and highly upgraded. 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Spacious great room with dinning area and stylish kitchen island. 10-feet ceiling downstairs, 12-feet ceiling in upstairs master and secondary bedrooms. Beautiful Wood-look hard floor through out the entire 1st floor and in master bedroom. Plenty of windows and cabinets everywhere. Steps away from the very fashionable Novel Park Club House. Short distance to Beacon Park K-8 school, Woodbury town center and world-class Sports Park in Great Park. Enjoy the many resort style amenities in the Great Park Neighborhood. High-end refrigerator/washer/dryer included! Small pets ok!