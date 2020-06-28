All apartments in Irvine
37 Waldorf

37 Waldorf · No Longer Available
Location

37 Waldorf, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
End Unit, 3 bedroom in Central Park West. The largest plan in the Madison development with dual master bedrooms. This two story end unit boasts 1,961 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths plus an office/den that can easily be a 4th bedroom. First floor has a private Jr. master bedroom with en suite and large closet perfect for guests, roommates or family members. Second floor is very open, wider than most and flows seamlessly through the living room, dining room and kitchen. Plenty of natural light. Kitchen features upgraded stainless steel appliances, large custom island and cabinetry. Hunter-Douglas window treatments, shutters and roller shades add to the modern touches. Inside laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor along with the main Master Bedroom, third bedroom and office/den. The master bathroom has a dual sink vanity, walk-in closet and a large glass shower. Second floor office/den is perfect for an exercise room, office, play area or additional lounge area. Added features include Trey ceilings, tankless water heater, central heat & air, balcony off the living room, high ceilings, direct garage access and much more. Central Park West offers resort style amenities including Olympic size saline pool, spa, meeting room, rec room, fire pits, BBQs, a meditation garden, so much more…fit for a staycation! Close to Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, John Wayne airport, UCI, Google headquarters, 405 and 55 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Waldorf have any available units?
37 Waldorf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 37 Waldorf have?
Some of 37 Waldorf's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Waldorf currently offering any rent specials?
37 Waldorf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Waldorf pet-friendly?
No, 37 Waldorf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 37 Waldorf offer parking?
Yes, 37 Waldorf offers parking.
Does 37 Waldorf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Waldorf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Waldorf have a pool?
Yes, 37 Waldorf has a pool.
Does 37 Waldorf have accessible units?
No, 37 Waldorf does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Waldorf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Waldorf has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Waldorf have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37 Waldorf has units with air conditioning.
