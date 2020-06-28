37 Waldorf

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

End Unit, 3 bedroom in Central Park West. The largest plan in the Madison development with dual master bedrooms. This two story end unit boasts 1,961 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths plus an office/den that can easily be a 4th bedroom. First floor has a private Jr. master bedroom with en suite and large closet perfect for guests, roommates or family members. Second floor is very open, wider than most and flows seamlessly through the living room, dining room and kitchen. Plenty of natural light. Kitchen features upgraded stainless steel appliances, large custom island and cabinetry. Hunter-Douglas window treatments, shutters and roller shades add to the modern touches. Inside laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor along with the main Master Bedroom, third bedroom and office/den. The master bathroom has a dual sink vanity, walk-in closet and a large glass shower. Second floor office/den is perfect for an exercise room, office, play area or additional lounge area. Added features include Trey ceilings, tankless water heater, central heat & air, balcony off the living room, high ceilings, direct garage access and much more. Central Park West offers resort style amenities including Olympic size saline pool, spa, meeting room, rec room, fire pits, BBQs, a meditation garden, so much more…fit for a staycation! Close to Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, John Wayne airport, UCI, Google headquarters, 405 and 55 freeways.