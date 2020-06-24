37 Valley View

Amenities

The house is in the most prestigious community of Turtle Rock, Irvine. Very quiet interior up section of the Vista community. It feels like a single family home. Walking distance to ranked #1Turtle Rock elementary, Ranked #1 University High School and UCI. Biking distance to Ranked #1 Rancho San Joaquin Middle school. Best quiet interior location in the track. Views from every window, patio and deck. Very bright and open floor plan. 4 br/2½ ba/2 car attached garage/ storage /3 patios/front court yard. Absolutely spectacular split level Turtle Rock home with elegant luxury formal dinning room, 3 bedrooms with two master bedrooms, and designer baths. Unobstructed broad views from every window! Chef's gourmet kitchen with cozy eating area, granite counters and cherry-wood hardwood flooring. Perfect Great room, Excellent for entertaining. Light and Bright with recessed lighting, Skylight, and Beveled glass double entry doors. Mirrored wardrobes and closet organizers. Roll up garage door. 3 Patios , Specious Backyard. Gorgeous Landscaped Courtyard. Amenities Include Private Tennis Courts,Sparkling Pool. Close to Irvine Spectrum. Walking Distance To UCI And University High School. Very quiet and private one of a kind location. Must See!