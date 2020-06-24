All apartments in Irvine
37 Valley View

37 Valley View · No Longer Available
Location

37 Valley View, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The house is in the most prestigious community of Turtle Rock, Irvine. Very quiet interior up section of the Vista community. It feels like a single family home. Walking distance to ranked #1Turtle Rock elementary, Ranked #1 University High School and UCI. Biking distance to Ranked #1 Rancho San Joaquin Middle school. Best quiet interior location in the track. Views from every window, patio and deck. Very bright and open floor plan. 4 br/2½ ba/2 car attached garage/ storage /3 patios/front court yard. Absolutely spectacular split level Turtle Rock home with elegant luxury formal dinning room, 3 bedrooms with two master bedrooms, and designer baths. Unobstructed broad views from every window! Chef's gourmet kitchen with cozy eating area, granite counters and cherry-wood hardwood flooring. Perfect Great room, Excellent for entertaining. Light and Bright with recessed lighting, Skylight, and Beveled glass double entry doors. Mirrored wardrobes and closet organizers. Roll up garage door. 3 Patios , Specious Backyard. Gorgeous Landscaped Courtyard. Amenities Include Private Tennis Courts,Sparkling Pool. Close to Irvine Spectrum. Walking Distance To UCI And University High School. Very quiet and private one of a kind location. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Valley View have any available units?
37 Valley View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 37 Valley View have?
Some of 37 Valley View's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Valley View currently offering any rent specials?
37 Valley View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Valley View pet-friendly?
No, 37 Valley View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 37 Valley View offer parking?
Yes, 37 Valley View offers parking.
Does 37 Valley View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Valley View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Valley View have a pool?
Yes, 37 Valley View has a pool.
Does 37 Valley View have accessible units?
No, 37 Valley View does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Valley View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Valley View has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Valley View have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Valley View does not have units with air conditioning.
