Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

One of Parklane homes in beautiful gated community. Detached family home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath and oversize living room. Open floor plan with with island kitchen and family Room. Upgrades include laminate wood flooring, granite countertops, and Built In Refrigerator. Washer and Dryer included. Private Professionally landscaped Yard with patio furniture. Close to shopping, entertainment and major freeways.