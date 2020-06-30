All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:58 AM

37 Modena

37 Modena · (949) 451-1200
Location

37 Modena, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2459 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
For private showing text (714) 747-9628 or (714) 494-5562
Gorgeous detached home Cortona plan one, located in guard - gated community village Laguna Altura.
This is a beautiful 4 Bedrooms with 3 Full bathrooms, Main level has one bedroom and full bath. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances! Great Room with Crown Molding, Majestic Fireplace, and Natural Light permeating throughout. Dining area with Dual Sliding Door Access to Outdoor Living!
Community offers World-Class Amenities: 24/7 guarded Gated Community, three different Parks, Full Court Basketball, Junior Olympic Pool, Clubroom, Tot lots, and BBQ Picnic destinations. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District and just minutes from Irvine Spectrum Center, Quail Hill Shopping Center and Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Modena have any available units?
37 Modena has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 Modena have?
Some of 37 Modena's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Modena currently offering any rent specials?
37 Modena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Modena pet-friendly?
No, 37 Modena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 37 Modena offer parking?
Yes, 37 Modena offers parking.
Does 37 Modena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Modena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Modena have a pool?
Yes, 37 Modena has a pool.
Does 37 Modena have accessible units?
No, 37 Modena does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Modena have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Modena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Modena have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Modena does not have units with air conditioning.
