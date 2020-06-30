Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

For private showing text (714) 747-9628 or (714) 494-5562

Gorgeous detached home Cortona plan one, located in guard - gated community village Laguna Altura.

This is a beautiful 4 Bedrooms with 3 Full bathrooms, Main level has one bedroom and full bath. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances! Great Room with Crown Molding, Majestic Fireplace, and Natural Light permeating throughout. Dining area with Dual Sliding Door Access to Outdoor Living!

Community offers World-Class Amenities: 24/7 guarded Gated Community, three different Parks, Full Court Basketball, Junior Olympic Pool, Clubroom, Tot lots, and BBQ Picnic destinations. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District and just minutes from Irvine Spectrum Center, Quail Hill Shopping Center and Laguna Beach.