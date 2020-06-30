37 Conservancy

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool garage hot tub

Stunning Portola Springs Detached Home! This newly remodeled home features brand new wood laminate flooring throughout the first floor. The upstairs has all new carpet and the home is being freshly painted throughout the interior. This home has a terrific open floorplan with a huge great room, separate dining/living room/den and upgraded kitchen. Some of the upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs plus a large master retreat. The master bathroom has a large soaking tub, walk-in shower and huge walk-in closet. Last but not least is a gorgeous stone courtyard, large back patio and spacious 2 car attached garage. The community amenities include a resort pool & spa, basketball court, clubhouse, parks, tot lots...