Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

37 Butterfield

37 Butterfield · No Longer Available
Location

37 Butterfield, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to this beautiful Irvine townhome located in the amazing neighborhood of Deerfield. This home offers a spacious open concept family area with 2 story high ceilings and a fireplaces. The bright and open kitchen has multiple eating areas including bar seating and space for a dining table. The kitchen also opens to a beautiful patio with space for outside dining and a BBQ. The patio has direct access to your two car garage which has space for storage. Upstairs you will be treated to your master with direct access to your private bathroom. Located on the opposite side of the hall is your secondary bedrooms and bathroom. If you are looking to live in a community within walking distance to Irvine award winning schools, shopping center, and awesome community amenities including pools, tot lot, clubhouse, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts come check on this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Butterfield have any available units?
37 Butterfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 37 Butterfield have?
Some of 37 Butterfield's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Butterfield currently offering any rent specials?
37 Butterfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Butterfield pet-friendly?
No, 37 Butterfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 37 Butterfield offer parking?
Yes, 37 Butterfield offers parking.
Does 37 Butterfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Butterfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Butterfield have a pool?
Yes, 37 Butterfield has a pool.
Does 37 Butterfield have accessible units?
No, 37 Butterfield does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Butterfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Butterfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Butterfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Butterfield does not have units with air conditioning.
