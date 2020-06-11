All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 7 2020

37 Bianco

37 Bianco · (949) 610-3838
Location

37 Bianco, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1868 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Guard Gated home in the desirable Laguna Altura!!!! This home features a beautiful separate entry. The living, dining room, and kitchen are all open to each other. The upstairs features three large bedrooms and en suite master bathroom. Tastefully elegant upgrades fill the home. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances. The large backyard is perfect for entertainment and relaxation. The master bedroom is fit for a king, and features and expansive space with en-suite bathroom. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and the BEACH. Located in the award winning IUSD school district. Come see this amazing home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Bianco have any available units?
37 Bianco has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 37 Bianco currently offering any rent specials?
37 Bianco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Bianco pet-friendly?
No, 37 Bianco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 37 Bianco offer parking?
No, 37 Bianco does not offer parking.
Does 37 Bianco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Bianco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Bianco have a pool?
No, 37 Bianco does not have a pool.
Does 37 Bianco have accessible units?
No, 37 Bianco does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Bianco have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Bianco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Bianco have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Bianco does not have units with air conditioning.
