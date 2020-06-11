All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 362 Fallingstar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
362 Fallingstar
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

362 Fallingstar

362 Fallingstar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

362 Fallingstar, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
tennis court
STUNNING, highly upgraded townhouse in prime inside loop Woodbridge location - away from freeway noise.. Beautifully upgraded in quality.
Chef's kitchen with breakfast nook, granite counters & newer appliances.. plush carpets upstairs, upgraded
bathrooms..newer light fixtures & A/C. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home features huge living/dining room with fireplace. Country kitchen
with nook & family room combination.. Family room opens to very private patio.. Upstairs laundry.. 2 car garage.. What a great rental for you
fussy clients. Great location, steps to pools, spas, parks, sports parks, lake, clubhouse, tennis & so much more. Live the California lifestyle in
this resort style community. Close to freeways, great shopping, movies & restaurants.. Hurry this won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 Fallingstar have any available units?
362 Fallingstar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 362 Fallingstar have?
Some of 362 Fallingstar's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 Fallingstar currently offering any rent specials?
362 Fallingstar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 Fallingstar pet-friendly?
No, 362 Fallingstar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 362 Fallingstar offer parking?
Yes, 362 Fallingstar offers parking.
Does 362 Fallingstar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 362 Fallingstar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 Fallingstar have a pool?
Yes, 362 Fallingstar has a pool.
Does 362 Fallingstar have accessible units?
No, 362 Fallingstar does not have accessible units.
Does 362 Fallingstar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 Fallingstar has units with dishwashers.
Does 362 Fallingstar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 362 Fallingstar has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology