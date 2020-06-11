362 Fallingstar

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage tennis court

STUNNING, highly upgraded townhouse in prime inside loop Woodbridge location - away from freeway noise.. Beautifully upgraded in quality.

Chef's kitchen with breakfast nook, granite counters & newer appliances.. plush carpets upstairs, upgraded

bathrooms..newer light fixtures & A/C. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home features huge living/dining room with fireplace. Country kitchen

with nook & family room combination.. Family room opens to very private patio.. Upstairs laundry.. 2 car garage.. What a great rental for you

fussy clients. Great location, steps to pools, spas, parks, sports parks, lake, clubhouse, tennis & so much more. Live the California lifestyle in

this resort style community. Close to freeways, great shopping, movies & restaurants.. Hurry this won't last.