3611 Sego Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Feel welcomed every time you arrive to this bright and airy Columbia Style Model Home in College Park! The spacious 2,650 sq. ft. home offers 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Your master bedroom includes a huge retreat area, walk-in closet, and an updated Master Bath. The chefs of the house will love the kitchen features that include a built-in cook top stove, continuous cleaning double oven, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave & exhaust fan combo, dishwasher, pantry, recessed lighting, and a breakfast bar. Family room is a step-down carpeted area in which it encases a ground to ceiling rock wall Fireplace and a newly installed Pella window for a nice view of the backyard. The hardwood flooring encapsulates a nice ambiance for warm and cozy winter nights and contrasts itself for making the house cooler during the warm summer days. All the rooms upstairs have been updated with new Pella windows. The master bedroom and the bonus room have the matching Newport SHUTTERS that are lightweight and eco-friendly. The private and tranquil backyard includes a covered patio, paved areas, newly installed highest quality TURF and lush landscaping. The most valuable feature of this home is the remarkable GREENBELT VIEW of the community park. Your family is just