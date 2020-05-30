36 Skyward

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

** Woodbury Community** This Single Family Home is Located in a Quiet Neighborhood. Newly Fresh New Interior Paint. Open Floor Plan Features 5 Bedrooms and 5 Bathrooms – Main Floor Junior Master Bedroom suite and Secondary Main Floor Bedroom. Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters and Center Island Overlooks the Family Room with Cozy Fireplace and Conservatory Room Has Access to California Room. The Upper Level Includes Open Loft, 2 Spacious Bedrooms with en-suite Bathrooms. Master Suite Features Coffered Ceiling, Crown Molding, and Plantation Shutters. Master Suite Bath has Caesar Stone Dual Vanities, Separate Shower and a Relaxing Soaking Tub. Enjoy Large Entertaining Backyard with California Room and Covered Sitting Area. Woodbury Community has 7 Pools, 14 Parks and Gardens, Jeffrey Open Space Trail, Woodbury Elementary and Woodbury Towncenter. Walking Distance to Parks and Pools. Minutes away from Entertainments and shopping centers.