Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:43 AM

36 Skyward

36 Skyward · No Longer Available
Location

36 Skyward, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
** Woodbury Community** This Single Family Home is Located in a Quiet Neighborhood. Newly Fresh New Interior Paint. Open Floor Plan Features 5 Bedrooms and 5 Bathrooms – Main Floor Junior Master Bedroom suite and Secondary Main Floor Bedroom. Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters and Center Island Overlooks the Family Room with Cozy Fireplace and Conservatory Room Has Access to California Room. The Upper Level Includes Open Loft, 2 Spacious Bedrooms with en-suite Bathrooms. Master Suite Features Coffered Ceiling, Crown Molding, and Plantation Shutters. Master Suite Bath has Caesar Stone Dual Vanities, Separate Shower and a Relaxing Soaking Tub. Enjoy Large Entertaining Backyard with California Room and Covered Sitting Area. Woodbury Community has 7 Pools, 14 Parks and Gardens, Jeffrey Open Space Trail, Woodbury Elementary and Woodbury Towncenter. Walking Distance to Parks and Pools. Minutes away from Entertainments and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Skyward have any available units?
36 Skyward doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 Skyward have?
Some of 36 Skyward's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Skyward currently offering any rent specials?
36 Skyward is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Skyward pet-friendly?
No, 36 Skyward is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 36 Skyward offer parking?
Yes, 36 Skyward offers parking.
Does 36 Skyward have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Skyward does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Skyward have a pool?
Yes, 36 Skyward has a pool.
Does 36 Skyward have accessible units?
No, 36 Skyward does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Skyward have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Skyward has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Skyward have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Skyward does not have units with air conditioning.
