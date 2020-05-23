36 Shearwater

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Woodbridge Single Story Home inside the Loop, cul-de-sac, corner lot. Well loved and cared for 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms (Master Bedroom has 2 closets, one walk in and one regular). Hardwood floors and new carpet, ceramic tile in bathrooms, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been renovated. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Central Air Conditioning with Nest thermostat. Brick and concrete backyard with wood patio cover, private atrium with access from master bedroom and dining room. Laundry hook ups in garage with built in cabinets and lots of storage space above garage! Come enjoy all the Woodbridge Village Association pools, parks and North Lake and Lagoon!