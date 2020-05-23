All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 36 Shearwater.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
36 Shearwater
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

36 Shearwater

36 Shearwater · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

36 Shearwater, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Woodbridge Single Story Home inside the Loop, cul-de-sac, corner lot. Well loved and cared for 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms (Master Bedroom has 2 closets, one walk in and one regular). Hardwood floors and new carpet, ceramic tile in bathrooms, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been renovated. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Central Air Conditioning with Nest thermostat. Brick and concrete backyard with wood patio cover, private atrium with access from master bedroom and dining room. Laundry hook ups in garage with built in cabinets and lots of storage space above garage! Come enjoy all the Woodbridge Village Association pools, parks and North Lake and Lagoon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Shearwater have any available units?
36 Shearwater doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 Shearwater have?
Some of 36 Shearwater's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Shearwater currently offering any rent specials?
36 Shearwater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Shearwater pet-friendly?
No, 36 Shearwater is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 36 Shearwater offer parking?
Yes, 36 Shearwater offers parking.
Does 36 Shearwater have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Shearwater does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Shearwater have a pool?
Yes, 36 Shearwater has a pool.
Does 36 Shearwater have accessible units?
No, 36 Shearwater does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Shearwater have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Shearwater does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Shearwater have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36 Shearwater has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology