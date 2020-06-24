36 Rising Sun

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Single family residence home that is easy to maintain with hardwood throughout. Downstairs Den/Office with adjacent full bath can be used as the 5th Bedroom. Ceiling fan in every room for hot summers. Stylish plantation shutters throughout. Carpet on stairs for your safety. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms for easy maintenance. Whole house Water Softener/Cleaner. Epoxy flooring in garage with overhead racks. Downstairs room can easily be a room with an ikea closet, downstairs bath is full bath. Owner will pay for gardening services. Conveniently located across from park/pool and 5 minutes away walking distance to elementary school! Washer and dryer included. Enjoy 7 pools, 16 parks and gardens, lighted sport courts, and the beautiful Jeffrey Hiking Trail! Minutes away from destination entertainment and world class shopping.