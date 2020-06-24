All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 36 Rising Sun.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
36 Rising Sun
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

36 Rising Sun

36 Rising Sun · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

36 Rising Sun, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Single family residence home that is easy to maintain with hardwood throughout. Downstairs Den/Office with adjacent full bath can be used as the 5th Bedroom. Ceiling fan in every room for hot summers. Stylish plantation shutters throughout. Carpet on stairs for your safety. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms for easy maintenance. Whole house Water Softener/Cleaner. Epoxy flooring in garage with overhead racks. Downstairs room can easily be a room with an ikea closet, downstairs bath is full bath. Owner will pay for gardening services. Conveniently located across from park/pool and 5 minutes away walking distance to elementary school! Washer and dryer included. Enjoy 7 pools, 16 parks and gardens, lighted sport courts, and the beautiful Jeffrey Hiking Trail! Minutes away from destination entertainment and world class shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Rising Sun have any available units?
36 Rising Sun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 Rising Sun have?
Some of 36 Rising Sun's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Rising Sun currently offering any rent specials?
36 Rising Sun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Rising Sun pet-friendly?
No, 36 Rising Sun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 36 Rising Sun offer parking?
Yes, 36 Rising Sun offers parking.
Does 36 Rising Sun have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Rising Sun offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Rising Sun have a pool?
Yes, 36 Rising Sun has a pool.
Does 36 Rising Sun have accessible units?
No, 36 Rising Sun does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Rising Sun have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Rising Sun has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Rising Sun have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Rising Sun does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology