All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 36 Reunion.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
36 Reunion
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

36 Reunion

36 Reunion · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

36 Reunion, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
****OWNER WILL LEASE LONG TERM OR SHORT TERM***** FURNISHED
Beautiful detached home in prestigious Quail Hill. Light and bright throughout with separate living and dining room area. Living Room with media niche and french door opening to the large open patio. Gourmet Kitchen features granite countertops, built-in microwave, under-cabinet lighting, and dry-foods pantry. Master Suite features a large walk-in closet with mirror doors, master bath with dual vanities. Upgraded tile flooring, and epoxy flooring in the garage. Tennis courts, swimming pools, gyms, basketball courts, sports fields, green fields, tot lots, barbecue areas, shopping, and dining areas. Near 405/5 freeways, Irvine Spectrum and Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Reunion have any available units?
36 Reunion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 Reunion have?
Some of 36 Reunion's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Reunion currently offering any rent specials?
36 Reunion isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Reunion pet-friendly?
No, 36 Reunion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 36 Reunion offer parking?
Yes, 36 Reunion does offer parking.
Does 36 Reunion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Reunion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Reunion have a pool?
Yes, 36 Reunion has a pool.
Does 36 Reunion have accessible units?
No, 36 Reunion does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Reunion have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Reunion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Reunion have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Reunion does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology