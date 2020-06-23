36 Reunion

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

****OWNER WILL LEASE LONG TERM OR SHORT TERM***** FURNISHED

Beautiful detached home in prestigious Quail Hill. Light and bright throughout with separate living and dining room area. Living Room with media niche and french door opening to the large open patio. Gourmet Kitchen features granite countertops, built-in microwave, under-cabinet lighting, and dry-foods pantry. Master Suite features a large walk-in closet with mirror doors, master bath with dual vanities. Upgraded tile flooring, and epoxy flooring in the garage. Tennis courts, swimming pools, gyms, basketball courts, sports fields, green fields, tot lots, barbecue areas, shopping, and dining areas. Near 405/5 freeways, Irvine Spectrum and Laguna Beach.