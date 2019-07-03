All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 357 Stanford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
357 Stanford Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

357 Stanford Court

357 Stanford Ct · (714) 225-2387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

357 Stanford Ct, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Fully remodeled throughout with Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included!!! This lovely 2 Bedroom upper end-unit with Central AC & Heating and an attached 1 car garage and extra parking space in the “Princeton Townhomes”, is highly upgraded and is completely move-in ready for a lovely family to make it their new home! This home offers an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that is bright and airy with an abundant of natural lights, gorgeous brand new wood-like floors & new paint throughout the property, spacious living room area with a cozy upgraded fireplace, bright upgraded gourmet kitchen with beautiful Quartz Countertops, new white Shaker Cabinets, new Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lighting, and a large beautiful Garden Window. Bathrooms are completely remodeled with new cabinets, new counters, new tub, new toilet, new sliding glass shower doors, and new fixtures. Both bedrooms have ample closet spaces for storage. Stepping outside the sliding door off the sizable Master Bedroom is a nice open balcony where you can relax and enjoy the beautiful view while sipping your morning coffee. Amenities includes Parks, Sparkling Pools & Spas, Playground, Sport Courts (Tennis Court, Sand Volleyball Court), BBQ’s, Hiking & Biking Trails, etc. Property in conveniently located walking distance to University Town Center & UCI and minutes from Award Winning Schools, Extensive Shopping (South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island), Restaurants, Fwys & more! Call today for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Stanford Court have any available units?
357 Stanford Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 357 Stanford Court have?
Some of 357 Stanford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
357 Stanford Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 357 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 357 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 357 Stanford Court does offer parking.
Does 357 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 Stanford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 357 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 357 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 357 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Stanford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 357 Stanford Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 357 Stanford Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity