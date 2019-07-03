357 Stanford Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Fully remodeled throughout with Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included!!! This lovely 2 Bedroom upper end-unit with Central AC & Heating and an attached 1 car garage and extra parking space in the “Princeton Townhomes”, is highly upgraded and is completely move-in ready for a lovely family to make it their new home! This home offers an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that is bright and airy with an abundant of natural lights, gorgeous brand new wood-like floors & new paint throughout the property, spacious living room area with a cozy upgraded fireplace, bright upgraded gourmet kitchen with beautiful Quartz Countertops, new white Shaker Cabinets, new Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lighting, and a large beautiful Garden Window. Bathrooms are completely remodeled with new cabinets, new counters, new tub, new toilet, new sliding glass shower doors, and new fixtures. Both bedrooms have ample closet spaces for storage. Stepping outside the sliding door off the sizable Master Bedroom is a nice open balcony where you can relax and enjoy the beautiful view while sipping your morning coffee. Amenities includes Parks, Sparkling Pools & Spas, Playground, Sport Courts (Tennis Court, Sand Volleyball Court), BBQ’s, Hiking & Biking Trails, etc. Property in conveniently located walking distance to University Town Center & UCI and minutes from Award Winning Schools, Extensive Shopping (South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island), Restaurants, Fwys & more! Call today for a private showing!