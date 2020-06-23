35 Wintergreen

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool racquetball court garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Single level updated townhouse in the heart of Irvine. Property feels like a detached home with high vaulted ceilings with upgraded kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances with refrigerator included, and a designer pull out faucet. Both bathrooms have also been upgraded, one with a shower over tub and another with a stand in shower. Dual pane windows for energy efficiency, hard surface flooring, fireplace, finished patio in the private backyard area and a full size 2 car garage. This property is within walking distance to award winning schools (Deerfield elementary, Venado middle, kindercare preschool), shopping (Culver Plaza), and the Deerfield community park (Frisbee golf course, racquetball, tennis and volleyball courts). The HOA amenities include 5 pools (1 junior Olympic), spa/jacuzzi and is also adjacent to the tot lot and open green area.