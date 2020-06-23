All apartments in Irvine
35 Wintergreen
35 Wintergreen

35 Wintergreen · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

35 Wintergreen, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Single level updated townhouse in the heart of Irvine. Property feels like a detached home with high vaulted ceilings with upgraded kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances with refrigerator included, and a designer pull out faucet. Both bathrooms have also been upgraded, one with a shower over tub and another with a stand in shower. Dual pane windows for energy efficiency, hard surface flooring, fireplace, finished patio in the private backyard area and a full size 2 car garage. This property is within walking distance to award winning schools (Deerfield elementary, Venado middle, kindercare preschool), shopping (Culver Plaza), and the Deerfield community park (Frisbee golf course, racquetball, tennis and volleyball courts). The HOA amenities include 5 pools (1 junior Olympic), spa/jacuzzi and is also adjacent to the tot lot and open green area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Wintergreen have any available units?
35 Wintergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 Wintergreen have?
Some of 35 Wintergreen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Wintergreen currently offering any rent specials?
35 Wintergreen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Wintergreen pet-friendly?
No, 35 Wintergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 35 Wintergreen offer parking?
Yes, 35 Wintergreen does offer parking.
Does 35 Wintergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Wintergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Wintergreen have a pool?
Yes, 35 Wintergreen has a pool.
Does 35 Wintergreen have accessible units?
No, 35 Wintergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Wintergreen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Wintergreen has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Wintergreen have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Wintergreen does not have units with air conditioning.
