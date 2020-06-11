All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 35 Oak Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
35 Oak Tree Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

35 Oak Tree Lane

35 Oak Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

35 Oak Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Remodeled & redesigned home in University Park’s fine locations! Convenient to UCI, shopping, restaurant, schools, and library etc...Interior corner lot single level house backs to greenbelt & offers plenty of peace and tranquility. The living room awaits with soaring exposed ceilings and contrasted by all the modern touches. Attention to details with newer dual pane windows, newer doors, Bamboo flooring, redone kitchen and remodeled bathrooms! Kitchen is complete with Euro inspired cabinets, recessed lighting, granite counters and it opens out to a well-appointed dining room. Bathrooms are beautifully redone with skylights, designer tile, and fixtures. The master bedroom boasts access out to the private side yard with bamboo. The landscape in the spacious backyard are beautiful with wooden door open to the outside greenbelt. HOA amenities includes pool, spa, tennis, and a clubhouse! Attend Irvine’s finest University High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Oak Tree Lane have any available units?
35 Oak Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 Oak Tree Lane have?
Some of 35 Oak Tree Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Oak Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
35 Oak Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Oak Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 35 Oak Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 35 Oak Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 35 Oak Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 35 Oak Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Oak Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Oak Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 35 Oak Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 35 Oak Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 35 Oak Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Oak Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Oak Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Oak Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Oak Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology