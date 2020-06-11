35 Oak Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub tennis court

Remodeled & redesigned home in University Park’s fine locations! Convenient to UCI, shopping, restaurant, schools, and library etc...Interior corner lot single level house backs to greenbelt & offers plenty of peace and tranquility. The living room awaits with soaring exposed ceilings and contrasted by all the modern touches. Attention to details with newer dual pane windows, newer doors, Bamboo flooring, redone kitchen and remodeled bathrooms! Kitchen is complete with Euro inspired cabinets, recessed lighting, granite counters and it opens out to a well-appointed dining room. Bathrooms are beautifully redone with skylights, designer tile, and fixtures. The master bedroom boasts access out to the private side yard with bamboo. The landscape in the spacious backyard are beautiful with wooden door open to the outside greenbelt. HOA amenities includes pool, spa, tennis, and a clubhouse! Attend Irvine’s finest University High School.