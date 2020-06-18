Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

San Simeon Plan 2 with View of a POOL! Very bright corner lot detached 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the guard gated community of Northpark. A very open floorplan that is both spacious and bright. Backyard is private and tropical landscaped. Neutral paint, ceramic tiled living, dining, and kitchen. Fireplace in living. Master bedroom with plantation shutters and with walk-in closet. Master bath with Roman tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with jack-and-jill dual sink bath. 2-car garage direct access. Community feels like a 5-star resort. Community features walking distance to shoppings, restaurants, and all grade-schools. Available for quick move-in.