Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

35 Meadow

35 Meadow Vly · No Longer Available
Location

35 Meadow Vly, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
San Simeon Plan 2 with View of a POOL! Very bright corner lot detached 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the guard gated community of Northpark. A very open floorplan that is both spacious and bright. Backyard is private and tropical landscaped. Neutral paint, ceramic tiled living, dining, and kitchen. Fireplace in living. Master bedroom with plantation shutters and with walk-in closet. Master bath with Roman tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with jack-and-jill dual sink bath. 2-car garage direct access. Community feels like a 5-star resort. Community features walking distance to shoppings, restaurants, and all grade-schools. Available for quick move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Meadow have any available units?
35 Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 Meadow have?
Some of 35 Meadow's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
35 Meadow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 35 Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 35 Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 35 Meadow does offer parking.
Does 35 Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Meadow have a pool?
Yes, 35 Meadow has a pool.
Does 35 Meadow have accessible units?
No, 35 Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
