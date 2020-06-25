Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely single story condo located in the desirable area in Irvine. Convenient location. Excellent School District. Double door entry, recessed lighting, bamboo flooring. Spacious family room with fireplace, shutter covered windows. Formal dining room connected to the kitchen which features granite counter top, stainless appliances (Refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher). Private backyard with covered patio. Master suite with vaulted ceiling and dual closets. 2nd bedroom and bath offer comfortable living space for family or guests. Close to the Parks, restaurants, shopping and schools. Enjoy all the amenities of the Village of Woodbridge (parks, swimming pools, tennis courts and lakes..).