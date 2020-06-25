All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 35 Echo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
35 Echo
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

35 Echo

35 Echo Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

35 Echo Run, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely single story condo located in the desirable area in Irvine. Convenient location. Excellent School District. Double door entry, recessed lighting, bamboo flooring. Spacious family room with fireplace, shutter covered windows. Formal dining room connected to the kitchen which features granite counter top, stainless appliances (Refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher). Private backyard with covered patio. Master suite with vaulted ceiling and dual closets. 2nd bedroom and bath offer comfortable living space for family or guests. Close to the Parks, restaurants, shopping and schools. Enjoy all the amenities of the Village of Woodbridge (parks, swimming pools, tennis courts and lakes..).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Echo have any available units?
35 Echo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 Echo have?
Some of 35 Echo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Echo currently offering any rent specials?
35 Echo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Echo pet-friendly?
No, 35 Echo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 35 Echo offer parking?
Yes, 35 Echo offers parking.
Does 35 Echo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Echo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Echo have a pool?
Yes, 35 Echo has a pool.
Does 35 Echo have accessible units?
No, 35 Echo does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Echo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Echo has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Echo have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Echo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology