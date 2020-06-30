All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 35 Avanzare.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
35 Avanzare
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

35 Avanzare

35 Avanzare · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

35 Avanzare, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning Three Bedroom Home in Irvine - Absolutely stunning detached home with greenbelt view located in the prestigious West Park II community (Trovata tract) and walking distance to Award Plaza Vista School for Elementary and Middle High (K-8). The completely upgraded home has new laminate wood floors throughout downstairs, custom paint and carpet, light fixtures, custom granite countertops and backsplashes. Plus, newer stainless appliances in the kitchen and plantation shutters and wood blinds throughout. This beautiful home with lots of windows to make it white, bright, and light features three bedrooms, the master bedroom has a tree and greenbelt view and stunning bathroom. Plus an office with built-in desk, and oversized bonus room with closet, large great room with fireplace, and breakfast nook area. Inside laundry closet with shelves and an attached two car garage. Enjoy entertainment with family and friends in the cozy court yard as well as HOA amenities in Santa Cruz Park. Available now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5501116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Avanzare have any available units?
35 Avanzare doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 Avanzare have?
Some of 35 Avanzare's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Avanzare currently offering any rent specials?
35 Avanzare is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Avanzare pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Avanzare is pet friendly.
Does 35 Avanzare offer parking?
Yes, 35 Avanzare offers parking.
Does 35 Avanzare have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Avanzare does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Avanzare have a pool?
Yes, 35 Avanzare has a pool.
Does 35 Avanzare have accessible units?
No, 35 Avanzare does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Avanzare have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Avanzare does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Avanzare have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Avanzare does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology