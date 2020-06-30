35 Avanzare

Amenities

Stunning Three Bedroom Home in Irvine - Absolutely stunning detached home with greenbelt view located in the prestigious West Park II community (Trovata tract) and walking distance to Award Plaza Vista School for Elementary and Middle High (K-8). The completely upgraded home has new laminate wood floors throughout downstairs, custom paint and carpet, light fixtures, custom granite countertops and backsplashes. Plus, newer stainless appliances in the kitchen and plantation shutters and wood blinds throughout. This beautiful home with lots of windows to make it white, bright, and light features three bedrooms, the master bedroom has a tree and greenbelt view and stunning bathroom. Plus an office with built-in desk, and oversized bonus room with closet, large great room with fireplace, and breakfast nook area. Inside laundry closet with shelves and an attached two car garage. Enjoy entertainment with family and friends in the cozy court yard as well as HOA amenities in Santa Cruz Park. Available now!



No Cats Allowed



