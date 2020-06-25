3402 Watermarke Place

Amenities

***Highly Upgraded Penthouse located on the Forth floor. Relax in your Private location with peaceful view and remodeled to perfection Condo.*** Home features with Living room, dining room, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite counter tops, SS appliances and SS sink and Recessed lights.*** Bedroom opens with spacious size of Balcony with peaceful view. Full Bathroom w/ Lots of cabinets for the storage and Granite counter top.*** The Watermarke Community provides with a Amenities such as a Concierge service, Business center, Fitness center, Private theater room, Billard Room ,Library, Indoor basketball Gym, Tennis Courts, 3 Pools and 4 Spas.*** Available-Fully Furnished rent $2200/mo.