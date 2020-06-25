All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
3402 Watermarke Place
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

3402 Watermarke Place

3402 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3402 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
***Highly Upgraded Penthouse located on the Forth floor. Relax in your Private location with peaceful view and remodeled to perfection Condo.*** Home features with Living room, dining room, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite counter tops, SS appliances and SS sink and Recessed lights.*** Bedroom opens with spacious size of Balcony with peaceful view. Full Bathroom w/ Lots of cabinets for the storage and Granite counter top.*** The Watermarke Community provides with a Amenities such as a Concierge service, Business center, Fitness center, Private theater room, Billard Room ,Library, Indoor basketball Gym, Tennis Courts, 3 Pools and 4 Spas.*** Available-Fully Furnished rent $2200/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3402 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3402 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3402 Watermarke Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3402 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3402 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 3402 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 3402 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3402 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3402 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3402 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3402 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3402 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
