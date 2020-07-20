34 Westlake

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Great Location in the prestigious 24-hour guard gated Northpark Community - Home Sweet HomeGreat Location & BEAUTIFUL home in the prestigious 24-hour guard gated Northpark Community. The home situated on a prime interior tree-lined greenbelt. Approximately 4,000 square foot home features a spacious and functional floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3 car garage. One bedroom plus full bath on main floor. Private gated entry through courtyard with water fountain. Formal dining and sitting rooms open into the courtyard with French doors. Remodeled spacious gourmet kitchen with walk-in and butler pantries, large center island, Calacata Gold marble countertop, hardwood cabinetry and top brand appliances. Imported Italian porcelain through kitchen and family room floors. Large family room with built-ins and fireplace. Large private backyard with mature landscaping, built-in BBQ, and fireplace. Spacious master suite upstairs with master bath, dual mirrored vanities, separate shower, soaking tub, and his & hers walk-in closet. Beautiful upgraded hardwood floors, neutral carpeting and paint throughout. NEW water heater, and NEW A/C. Northpark community offers 5 pools, 6 parks, sports courts, tennis courts, clubhouse, tot lots and walking trails. Walking distance to shopping center and award winning schools. MUST SEE to appreciate ALL extras this home has to offer.



Home is UNFURNISHED.



Matterport virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oYLszYvhBx7&mls=1



(RLNE4224794)