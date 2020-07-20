All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

34 Westlake

34 Westlake · No Longer Available
Location

34 Westlake, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Great Location in the prestigious 24-hour guard gated Northpark Community - Home Sweet HomeGreat Location & BEAUTIFUL home in the prestigious 24-hour guard gated Northpark Community. The home situated on a prime interior tree-lined greenbelt. Approximately 4,000 square foot home features a spacious and functional floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3 car garage. One bedroom plus full bath on main floor. Private gated entry through courtyard with water fountain. Formal dining and sitting rooms open into the courtyard with French doors. Remodeled spacious gourmet kitchen with walk-in and butler pantries, large center island, Calacata Gold marble countertop, hardwood cabinetry and top brand appliances. Imported Italian porcelain through kitchen and family room floors. Large family room with built-ins and fireplace. Large private backyard with mature landscaping, built-in BBQ, and fireplace. Spacious master suite upstairs with master bath, dual mirrored vanities, separate shower, soaking tub, and his & hers walk-in closet. Beautiful upgraded hardwood floors, neutral carpeting and paint throughout. NEW water heater, and NEW A/C. Northpark community offers 5 pools, 6 parks, sports courts, tennis courts, clubhouse, tot lots and walking trails. Walking distance to shopping center and award winning schools. MUST SEE to appreciate ALL extras this home has to offer.

Home is UNFURNISHED.

Matterport virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oYLszYvhBx7&mls=1

(RLNE4224794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Westlake have any available units?
34 Westlake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Westlake have?
Some of 34 Westlake's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Westlake currently offering any rent specials?
34 Westlake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Westlake pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Westlake is pet friendly.
Does 34 Westlake offer parking?
Yes, 34 Westlake offers parking.
Does 34 Westlake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Westlake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Westlake have a pool?
Yes, 34 Westlake has a pool.
Does 34 Westlake have accessible units?
No, 34 Westlake does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Westlake have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Westlake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Westlake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 Westlake has units with air conditioning.
