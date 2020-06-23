All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 26 2019

34 Thicket

34 Thicket · No Longer Available
Location

34 Thicket, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Within walking distance to Meadow Park Elementary and South Lake Middle Schools, this townhouse features end-unit with only one common wall, two spacious bedrooms upstairs and two assigned carport space right behind the unit. One year new wood laminate flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs, this house has dual panel windows, granite kitchen countertops and recess lights. Lifestyle attracts resident living here. You can enjoy all the amenities that Woodbridge has to offer including South/North lakes, beach lagoon, 22 swimming pools, 16 spas, 24 tennis courts, sport courts and numerous parks. The neighborhood is only minutes away from restaurants, Spectrum, Irvine Valley College and South Coast Plaza. The condo comes with A/C, washer/dryer and refrigerator. It’s priced to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Thicket have any available units?
34 Thicket doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Thicket have?
Some of 34 Thicket's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Thicket currently offering any rent specials?
34 Thicket is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Thicket pet-friendly?
No, 34 Thicket is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 34 Thicket offer parking?
Yes, 34 Thicket offers parking.
Does 34 Thicket have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Thicket offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Thicket have a pool?
Yes, 34 Thicket has a pool.
Does 34 Thicket have accessible units?
No, 34 Thicket does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Thicket have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Thicket does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Thicket have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 Thicket has units with air conditioning.
