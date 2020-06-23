34 Thicket

Amenities

Within walking distance to Meadow Park Elementary and South Lake Middle Schools, this townhouse features end-unit with only one common wall, two spacious bedrooms upstairs and two assigned carport space right behind the unit. One year new wood laminate flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs, this house has dual panel windows, granite kitchen countertops and recess lights. Lifestyle attracts resident living here. You can enjoy all the amenities that Woodbridge has to offer including South/North lakes, beach lagoon, 22 swimming pools, 16 spas, 24 tennis courts, sport courts and numerous parks. The neighborhood is only minutes away from restaurants, Spectrum, Irvine Valley College and South Coast Plaza. The condo comes with A/C, washer/dryer and refrigerator. It’s priced to rent.