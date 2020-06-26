34 Tall Oak

Amenities

FRESH NEW INTERIOR PAINT including GARAGE, Quail Hill 3 Bedrooms & 3.5 Bath Detached Home in Ivy Wreath, Entry Level has MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM with FULL BATH with access to Private Patio, Stairs Lead yo to the Spacious Second Level of Living Spaces of a Kitchen, breakfast Nook and Breakfast Bar, Spacious Living Room with Formal Dining Cozy Two Sided Fireplace Space, Kitchen with Granite Counter Top and Generous Counter Space, This Floor plan has a Convenient Study Space with Built-in Desk, Perfect for a Home Office, Master Suite and Secondary Bedroom on the Third Level with a Each Full Bath as well, Master Suite has Walk-in Closet, Indoor Separate Laundry Room, Resort-Style Amenities that include Access to Multiple Pools, Sport Courts, Tennis Court, Parks & Fitness Center, Nearby Upscale Shopping Center & Award Wining Alderwood Basics Plus Elementary, University High, UCI, Irvine Spectrum, INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER without Warranty