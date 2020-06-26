All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34 Tall Oak

34 Tall Oak · No Longer Available
Location

34 Tall Oak, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FRESH NEW INTERIOR PAINT including GARAGE, Quail Hill 3 Bedrooms & 3.5 Bath Detached Home in Ivy Wreath, Entry Level has MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM with FULL BATH with access to Private Patio, Stairs Lead yo to the Spacious Second Level of Living Spaces of a Kitchen, breakfast Nook and Breakfast Bar, Spacious Living Room with Formal Dining Cozy Two Sided Fireplace Space, Kitchen with Granite Counter Top and Generous Counter Space, This Floor plan has a Convenient Study Space with Built-in Desk, Perfect for a Home Office, Master Suite and Secondary Bedroom on the Third Level with a Each Full Bath as well, Master Suite has Walk-in Closet, Indoor Separate Laundry Room, Resort-Style Amenities that include Access to Multiple Pools, Sport Courts, Tennis Court, Parks & Fitness Center, Nearby Upscale Shopping Center & Award Wining Alderwood Basics Plus Elementary, University High, UCI, Irvine Spectrum, INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER without Warranty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Tall Oak have any available units?
34 Tall Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Tall Oak have?
Some of 34 Tall Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Tall Oak currently offering any rent specials?
34 Tall Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Tall Oak pet-friendly?
No, 34 Tall Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 34 Tall Oak offer parking?
Yes, 34 Tall Oak offers parking.
Does 34 Tall Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Tall Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Tall Oak have a pool?
Yes, 34 Tall Oak has a pool.
Does 34 Tall Oak have accessible units?
No, 34 Tall Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Tall Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Tall Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Tall Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Tall Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
