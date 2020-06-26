Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

VIDEO TOUR AT https://youtu.be/ju_Xzd5VdCk where you’ll see 34 Springwood, Irvine located in Woodbridge. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms showcasing 1,879 sqft. With a downstairs master bedroom, a downstairs guest bedroom and a huge upstairs master bedroom retreat, this is the perfect home located steps from the North Lake. Throughout the house you will find wood floors and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is fully remodeled with newer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and more. There are three glass sliding doors providing access to the wraparound backyard. The downstairs master bedroom features two mirrored closets and a spacious ensuite master bathroom. The second downstairs bedroom has two closets in the adjacent hallway located next to the full bathroom. Upstairs, you'll find a huge master bedroom retreat with abundant windows that showcase a view of the North Lake. The ensuite master bathroom has a tub, walk in shower, separate toilet room and two walk in closets. The superb location of this home cannot be beat because from your front door, you can be at the lake in ten seconds to enjoy the walking trail, tennis courts, beach club and more. The property also features a two car direct access garage, laundry connections and storage in the garage as well as additional parking on the driveway.