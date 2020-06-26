All apartments in Irvine
34 Springwood
34 Springwood

34 Springwood · No Longer Available
Location

34 Springwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

VIDEO TOUR AT https://youtu.be/ju_Xzd5VdCk where you’ll see 34 Springwood, Irvine located in Woodbridge. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms showcasing 1,879 sqft. With a downstairs master bedroom, a downstairs guest bedroom and a huge upstairs master bedroom retreat, this is the perfect home located steps from the North Lake. Throughout the house you will find wood floors and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is fully remodeled with newer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and more. There are three glass sliding doors providing access to the wraparound backyard. The downstairs master bedroom features two mirrored closets and a spacious ensuite master bathroom. The second downstairs bedroom has two closets in the adjacent hallway located next to the full bathroom. Upstairs, you'll find a huge master bedroom retreat with abundant windows that showcase a view of the North Lake. The ensuite master bathroom has a tub, walk in shower, separate toilet room and two walk in closets. The superb location of this home cannot be beat because from your front door, you can be at the lake in ten seconds to enjoy the walking trail, tennis courts, beach club and more. The property also features a two car direct access garage, laundry connections and storage in the garage as well as additional parking on the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Springwood have any available units?
34 Springwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Springwood have?
Some of 34 Springwood's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Springwood currently offering any rent specials?
34 Springwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Springwood pet-friendly?
No, 34 Springwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 34 Springwood offer parking?
Yes, 34 Springwood offers parking.
Does 34 Springwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Springwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Springwood have a pool?
No, 34 Springwood does not have a pool.
Does 34 Springwood have accessible units?
No, 34 Springwood does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Springwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Springwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Springwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Springwood does not have units with air conditioning.
