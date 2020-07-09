3353 Michelson

Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bathroom with modern brand new furniture.
Washer dryer in unit .
Parking
Experience luxury Southern California life in a Resort style apartment.
The worlds most gorgeous beaches, surfing, hiking, biking, shopping, cultural, and international airport available within a 10 mile radius. A Premium newly furnished One bedroom with a queen size bed and a sofa bed with a built-in washer and dryer. NOTE: A weekly and monthly discount.
Onsite, secured parking for 1 vehicle
In-unit washer + dryer
Extremely safe neighborhood
Only 20 minutes away from anywhere in OC
Lots of building communal amenities .
50 TV
A/C + Heat