All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3353 Michelson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3353 Michelson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3353 Michelson

3353 Michelson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3353 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
1 bedroom 1 bathroom with modern brand new furniture.
Washer dryer in unit .
Parking
Experience luxury Southern California life in a Resort style apartment.
The worlds most gorgeous beaches, surfing, hiking, biking, shopping, cultural, and international airport available within a 10 mile radius. A Premium newly furnished One bedroom with a queen size bed and a sofa bed with a built-in washer and dryer. NOTE: A weekly and monthly discount.
Onsite, secured parking for 1 vehicle
In-unit washer + dryer
Extremely safe neighborhood
Only 20 minutes away from anywhere in OC
Lots of building communal amenities .
50 TV

A/C + Heat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3353 Michelson have any available units?
3353 Michelson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3353 Michelson have?
Some of 3353 Michelson's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3353 Michelson currently offering any rent specials?
3353 Michelson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3353 Michelson pet-friendly?
No, 3353 Michelson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3353 Michelson offer parking?
Yes, 3353 Michelson offers parking.
Does 3353 Michelson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3353 Michelson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3353 Michelson have a pool?
No, 3353 Michelson does not have a pool.
Does 3353 Michelson have accessible units?
No, 3353 Michelson does not have accessible units.
Does 3353 Michelson have units with dishwashers?
No, 3353 Michelson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3353 Michelson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3353 Michelson has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology