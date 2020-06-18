All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

3346 Watermarke Place

3346 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3346 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
Come home to a relaxing retreat. This highly sought after one bedroom, one bath, with open floor plan is located on the third floor of the exclusive Watermarke Community in Irvine. Beautiful and spacious kitchen complete with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, plenty of cabinetry, wood floors and breakfast nook. Opens to a spacious dining area and large cozy living room. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a lovely balcony to enjoy the views of mountains, hills and trees in the distance. Spacious bathroom features a soaking tub and shower. In-unit stackable laundry for your convenience. Offered for 12 months lease either furnished ($2,250/month) or unfurnished ($2,000). The gated Watermarke Community offers incredible luxurious amenities including concierge service, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, indoor tennis and basketball courts, movie viewing room, Olympic-size pool and so much more. Conveniently located near UCI, South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, 405 freeway, John Wayne Airport and a short distance to and local beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3346 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3346 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3346 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3346 Watermarke Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3346 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3346 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3346 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3346 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3346 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 3346 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 3346 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3346 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3346 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3346 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3346 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3346 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3346 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3346 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3346 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3346 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
