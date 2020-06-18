3346 Watermarke Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym pool tennis court

Come home to a relaxing retreat. This highly sought after one bedroom, one bath, with open floor plan is located on the third floor of the exclusive Watermarke Community in Irvine. Beautiful and spacious kitchen complete with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, plenty of cabinetry, wood floors and breakfast nook. Opens to a spacious dining area and large cozy living room. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a lovely balcony to enjoy the views of mountains, hills and trees in the distance. Spacious bathroom features a soaking tub and shower. In-unit stackable laundry for your convenience. Offered for 12 months lease either furnished ($2,250/month) or unfurnished ($2,000). The gated Watermarke Community offers incredible luxurious amenities including concierge service, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, indoor tennis and basketball courts, movie viewing room, Olympic-size pool and so much more. Conveniently located near UCI, South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, 405 freeway, John Wayne Airport and a short distance to and local beaches.