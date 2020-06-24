Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool hot tub

3325 Watermarke Pl Available 04/05/19 Sophisticated Living in Irvine - Available April 5th! Welcome to the luxurious and sophisticated atmosphere of the Watermarke. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit, with a balcony overlooking the lush common grounds with peaceful fountains. The interior has granite kitchen counters. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are provided. Great location in the heart of Irvine.... close to the airport and freeways, great Irvine schools and tasty restaurants.



(RLNE4760151)