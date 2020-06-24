All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3325 Watermarke Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3325 Watermarke Pl
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

3325 Watermarke Pl

3325 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3325 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
3325 Watermarke Pl Available 04/05/19 Sophisticated Living in Irvine - Available April 5th! Welcome to the luxurious and sophisticated atmosphere of the Watermarke. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit, with a balcony overlooking the lush common grounds with peaceful fountains. The interior has granite kitchen counters. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are provided. Great location in the heart of Irvine.... close to the airport and freeways, great Irvine schools and tasty restaurants.

(RLNE4760151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Watermarke Pl have any available units?
3325 Watermarke Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3325 Watermarke Pl have?
Some of 3325 Watermarke Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Watermarke Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Watermarke Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Watermarke Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Watermarke Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3325 Watermarke Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Watermarke Pl offers parking.
Does 3325 Watermarke Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 Watermarke Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Watermarke Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3325 Watermarke Pl has a pool.
Does 3325 Watermarke Pl have accessible units?
No, 3325 Watermarke Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Watermarke Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Watermarke Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Watermarke Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3325 Watermarke Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology