33 Mann Street

A hidden GEM in the exclusive, highly sought-after neighborhood of University Park. This great detached one-level SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE features bright living room with 12 Ft high ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout to the dining room. The three spacious bedrooms have brand new carpeting, and the remodeled kitchen features granite counter-tops and designer carpentry. The extra atrium room can be used as an office or a den?. The spectacular front yard offers space for home expansion. There are many custom, million-dollar homes built on the same street or nearby. The neighborhood offers state-of-the-art amenities, including 3 pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, and more. An award-winning school is nearby and the house is walking distance to a shopping center and beautiful parks.