Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

33 Mann Street

Location

33 Mann Street, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
A hidden GEM in the exclusive, highly sought-after neighborhood of University Park. This great detached one-level SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE features bright living room with 12 Ft high ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout to the dining room. The three spacious bedrooms have brand new carpeting, and the remodeled kitchen features granite counter-tops and designer carpentry. The extra atrium room can be used as an office or a den?. The spectacular front yard offers space for home expansion. There are many custom, million-dollar homes built on the same street or nearby. The neighborhood offers state-of-the-art amenities, including 3 pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, and more. An award-winning school is nearby and the house is walking distance to a shopping center and beautiful parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Mann Street have any available units?
33 Mann Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 33 Mann Street have?
Some of 33 Mann Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Mann Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Mann Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Mann Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Mann Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Mann Street offer parking?
No, 33 Mann Street does not offer parking.
Does 33 Mann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Mann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Mann Street have a pool?
Yes, 33 Mann Street has a pool.
Does 33 Mann Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Mann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Mann Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Mann Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Mann Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Mann Street does not have units with air conditioning.
