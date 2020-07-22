33 Bonsall

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Highly Upgraded 3BR 2.5BA Townhouse In Gated Community Of Northpark Irvine - Beautiful tri-level creates the perfect separation of space in this 3 BR 2.5 BA townhouse located in 24/7 guard-gated community of Monterey in Northpark. Central A/C, two-tone paint, carpet in bedrooms, and vinyl plank flooring. Bright kitchen with granite counter tops, built-in microwave oven, gas range, and dishwasher. Living room with cathedral high ceilings and large picture window, formal dining room, and eating area off kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs. King sized master bedroom, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, attached bath with dual sinks, large soaking tub, and enclosed shower. Secondary bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. Inside laundry area with gas hook-up for side by side units. Two car attached garage with opener and direct access into townhouse. Community boasts multiple resort style pools, barbecues, lavish green belts, tennis courts, basketball courts, clubhouse, numerous parks and tot lots, walking trails, close to great shopping, dining, access to all facilities in Northpark, and Award winning schools.



(RLNE4161702)