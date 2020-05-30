327 Bronze

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Situated in a premium interior tract location within walking distance to the Woodbury East "Palm Club"! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has an open floor plan with one bedroom and bathroom on the MAIN level! Beautiful upgrades including over sized tile flooring, designer paint, plush carpet and recessed lighting on both levels! Entertain in a gorgeous kitchen with solid granite counter tops including an expansive sit up island, stainless steel appliance package with refrigerator and ample pantry space! Great room features stately fireplace and direct access to an incredible outdoor "California Room" with exterior lighting and a ceiling fan! Relax in a master suite featuring ensuite bathroom with dual sink vanities, luxurious soaking tub, walk in shower and spacious walk in closet. Upstairs laundry room come complete with utility sink, overhead storage cabinets plus washer and dryer are included! Enjoy nearby upscale shopping, dining and entertainment, Woodbury's resort style amenities and Irvine's award winning schools!