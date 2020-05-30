All apartments in Irvine
327 Bronze
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

327 Bronze

327 Bronze · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

327 Bronze, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Situated in a premium interior tract location within walking distance to the Woodbury East "Palm Club"! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has an open floor plan with one bedroom and bathroom on the MAIN level! Beautiful upgrades including over sized tile flooring, designer paint, plush carpet and recessed lighting on both levels! Entertain in a gorgeous kitchen with solid granite counter tops including an expansive sit up island, stainless steel appliance package with refrigerator and ample pantry space! Great room features stately fireplace and direct access to an incredible outdoor "California Room" with exterior lighting and a ceiling fan! Relax in a master suite featuring ensuite bathroom with dual sink vanities, luxurious soaking tub, walk in shower and spacious walk in closet. Upstairs laundry room come complete with utility sink, overhead storage cabinets plus washer and dryer are included! Enjoy nearby upscale shopping, dining and entertainment, Woodbury's resort style amenities and Irvine's award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Bronze have any available units?
327 Bronze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 327 Bronze have?
Some of 327 Bronze's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Bronze currently offering any rent specials?
327 Bronze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Bronze pet-friendly?
No, 327 Bronze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 327 Bronze offer parking?
Yes, 327 Bronze offers parking.
Does 327 Bronze have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Bronze offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Bronze have a pool?
No, 327 Bronze does not have a pool.
Does 327 Bronze have accessible units?
No, 327 Bronze does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Bronze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Bronze has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Bronze have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Bronze does not have units with air conditioning.
