Irvine, CA
326 Lemon Grove
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:29 AM

326 Lemon Grove

326 Lemon Grv · No Longer Available
Location

326 Lemon Grv, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
2-story townhouse located in the beautiful Orangetree community next to IVC. Quiet end
unit with beautiful views of nursery in bloom. Private patio. Two master bedrooms/ two full baths, storage loft above one of the
masters. Extra storage next to loft. Half bath on first floor. Inside laundry closet on main level. Cute kitchen that flows to the
dining area into the living room. Close to the community pool/ spa. Carport (#69) is not far. Lots of guest parking available. Lots
of amenities: pool/spa/tennis courts/gym/tennis court/community clubhouse. Walking distance to Irvine Community College/
Oak Creek Golf Course/ restaurants/ shopping/ schools and transportation. *** Water and trash pick up included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Lemon Grove have any available units?
326 Lemon Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 326 Lemon Grove have?
Some of 326 Lemon Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Lemon Grove currently offering any rent specials?
326 Lemon Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Lemon Grove pet-friendly?
No, 326 Lemon Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 326 Lemon Grove offer parking?
Yes, 326 Lemon Grove offers parking.
Does 326 Lemon Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Lemon Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Lemon Grove have a pool?
Yes, 326 Lemon Grove has a pool.
Does 326 Lemon Grove have accessible units?
No, 326 Lemon Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Lemon Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Lemon Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Lemon Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Lemon Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
