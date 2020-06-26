326 Lemon Grove

Amenities
2-story townhouse located in the beautiful Orangetree community next to IVC. Quiet end
unit with beautiful views of nursery in bloom. Private patio. Two master bedrooms/ two full baths, storage loft above one of the
masters. Extra storage next to loft. Half bath on first floor. Inside laundry closet on main level. Cute kitchen that flows to the
dining area into the living room. Close to the community pool/ spa. Carport (#69) is not far. Lots of guest parking available. Lots
of amenities: pool/spa/tennis courts/gym/tennis court/community clubhouse. Walking distance to Irvine Community College/
Oak Creek Golf Course/ restaurants/ shopping/ schools and transportation. *** Water and trash pick up included.